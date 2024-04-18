National League of Cities to showcase Dumfries

“The Town of Dumfries of Virginia is honored to announce its participation as an official stop on the National League of Cities (NLC) Centennial Roadshow: 100 Years, 100 Cities. This initiative is part of NLC’s year-long celebration, marking a century of commitment to advancing local government and advocating for the interests of cities, towns, and villages nationwide,” notes a press release from the Dumfries Town Government.

“During the roadshow stop in the Town of Dumfries, we will have the opportunity to tour the new construction site of the Rose Gaming Resort, a testament to our Town’s growth and development. Additionally, we will visit the Town’s outdoor fitness court, a vibrant space that promotes wellness and community engagement, reflecting our commitment to a healthy and active lifestyle.”

“As the journey progresses, the roadshow will continue making stops in cities across the country, including Tampa, Florida, where NLC will host its annual City Summit conference and culminating event this November.”