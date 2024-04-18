Father charged after child left in car

Prince William Police: On April 13 at 8:12 p.m., officers responded to the Walmart located at 14000 Worth Avenue in Woodbridge to investigate an unattended child.

The investigation revealed a good Samaritan observed the victim, a two-month-old infant boy, unattended inside a vehicle in the parking lot. Upon arriving at the scene, officers observed the parents with the victim who had been taken out of the vehicle.

Officers determined the father, identified as the accused, and other family members went into the store, leaving the victim inside the vehicle. The victim was unharmed.

Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Mirwais ALIZADA, was arrested. Arrested on April 13: Mirwais ALIZADA, 45, of the 3500 block of Crag Mews in Woodbridge. Charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Court Date: Pending | Bond: $3,000 Unsecured.

Read the full April 17 report here.