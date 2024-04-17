News

Blue-bike bank robber still loose in Stafford

By Uriah Kiser

Stafford County authorities are still looking for a bank robber who simply peddled away.

From Stafford sheriff’s office:

3:54 p.m. deputies responded to United Bank located at 289 Garrisonville Road. The suspect displayed a firearm and demanded cash from an employee. He was last seen leaving the area on a blue bike. The investigation is ongoing.

The sheriff’s office posted the suspect’s photo to its X account, which we shared in this post. Police did not say how much money the robber had gotten away with.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office.

Author

  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

    View all posts