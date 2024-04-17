Blue-bike bank robber still loose in Stafford

Stafford County authorities are still looking for a bank robber who simply peddled away.

From Stafford sheriff’s office:

3:54 p.m. deputies responded to United Bank located at 289 Garrisonville Road. The suspect displayed a firearm and demanded cash from an employee. He was last seen leaving the area on a blue bike. The investigation is ongoing.

The sheriff’s office posted the suspect’s photo to its X account, which we shared in this post. Police did not say how much money the robber had gotten away with.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office.