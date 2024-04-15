Longhorn Steakhouse strangulation

Prince William Police: On April 12 at 8:56 p.m., officers responded to the Longhorn Steakhouse located at 9695 Liberia Avenue in Manassas to investigate an assault.

The investigation revealed an employee and a patron, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused pushed the victim before grabbing his neck.

Eventually the parties separated, and the police were contacted. Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Gregory Scott Boros, was arrested.

Arrested on April 12: Gregory Scott BOROS, 58, of 13280 Silver King Court in Nokesville. Charged with strangulation and assault. Court Date: Pending | Bond: $5,000 Unsecured.

Read the full April 15 report here.