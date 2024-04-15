Car crashes, flips on Dale Boulevard, driver killed

Prince William police: Fatal Crash Investigation – On April 14 at 8:02 PM, officers responded to 3500 Cranmer Mews in (Dale City) to investigate a single-vehicle crash.

The investigation revealed the driver of a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling westbound on Dale Blvd. approaching Cherrydale Dr. at a high rate of speed when the driver crossed over the median into the eastbound lanes and struck a guardrail. The vehicle continued through the intersection before driving down into a barrier on Cranmer Mews.

The vehicle struck a tree, flipped over, and rested upside down. The driver of the car and the only occupant of the Chevrolet was pronounced deceased at the scene. Speed and impairment appear to be factors in the crash.

“We do not have toxicology back yet so we can’t say specifically what the impairment was,” a police spokeswoman told us.

Investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact police. The investigation continues.

The deceased driver of the 2018 Chevrolet Cruze was identified as Lavone Rasheed RICHARDSON-CROSBY, 34, of no fixed address.