5 displaced after fire in Bristow

Prince William fire and rescue crews were called to a townhouse Fire at 9:36 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2024

Four adults and a child were displaced after the fire.

Prince William fire and rescue: Yesterday evening, fire and rescue units were dispatched to the 8700 blk of Chorley Way (Bristow) for a reported townhouse fire. Crews arrived to find light smoke showing and all occupants safely out of the home. The fire was quickly discovered in the kitchen and was promptly extinguished. The home sustained moderate damage. No injuries were reported. The structure was declared unsafe to occupy by the Building Official, displacing 4 adults and 1 child. Th 5 were assisted by the Red Cross. The Fire Marshal’s Office determined an occupant was utilizing the kitchen’s oven when they smelled smoke and discovered fire coming from underneath the appliance. The cause was accidental involving the faulty appliance.