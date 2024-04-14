OmniRide driver places 4th in ‘Virginia Bus Roadeo’

OmniRide: OmniRide hosted the 2024 Virginia State Bus Roadeo April 5 – April 7 at the organization’s Western Facility near Manassas. Thirty-four bus operators and seven maintenance teams from across the state took part in this safety and operations competition

The top operator was Nathan Harris from the Greater Lynchburg Transit Company (GLTC). The maintenance team winners were from Fairfax Connector: Oscar Matamoros, Mario Llanos, Martin Lopez. They will now test their skills at the national competition in Portland, Ore., on April 26-30.

OmniRide bus operator Mohamed Elatrebi won fourth place. This was the fifth time Mr. Elatrebi has competed at the statewide roadeo; previously his best finish was first place in 2023. Along with Mr. Elatrebi, two other OmniRide operators placed in the top 30: Frank Cardona (13th place), Eugene James (15th place), and Patrick Daley (30th place). OmniRide’s maintenance team won fourth place and included Alberto Morales, Doug Scott, and Nelson Zaragoza. All the OmniRide competitors work for Keolis, which is the contract operator of OmniRide’s bus services.

OmniRide is the operating name for the mobility services offered by the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission (PRTC). The organization provides Local bus service in Prince William County, Manassas, and Manassas Park; Express service for commuters along the I-95 and I-66 corridors to employment centers in Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C.; and Metro Express which connects riders with Metro Stations. In addition, OmniRide’s Employer Services assists local employers who wish to establish or expand an employee transportation program.