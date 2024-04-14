Man charged after minor received sexually explicit messages

Prince William police: On April 9, 2024, detectives concluded an investigation into the solicitation of a minor that was reported to have occurred in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County in February 2023.

The investigation revealed during the above timeframe, the victim, who was under the age of 18 at the time of the offenses, received sexually explicit messages from an acquaintance, identified as the accused, via text messages.

Following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Lamar Bobby HOPKINS.

On March 25, the accused was served while incarcerated in Prince George’s County on an unrelated matter. The accused was extradited to Prince William County on April 9.

Arrested on April 9: Lamar Bobby HOPKINS, 47, of 2214 Alice Avenue., Apartment. 103 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Charged with 4 counts of use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.

Read the full April 11 report.