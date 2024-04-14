Man beaten unconscious with baseball bat

Prince William police: On April 4, detectives arrested in connection to an unconscious man who had been dropped off at an area hospital on March 8 at approximately 4:30 p.m.

The initial investigation revealed the victim, a 46-year-old man, had sustained significant injuries by unknown means while at a property located in the 4200 block of James Maddison Highway in Haymarket on

March 8.

During the ongoing investigation, detectives learned the victim had been

assaulted by multiple male acquaintances, including the accused.

At one point during the encounter, the accused struck the victim in the head with a baseball bat, which rendered him unconscious. The victim was then dropped off at the hospital, where the police were contacted.

Multiple search warrants were served with the assistance of local and federal partners, resulting in firearms and scheduled I/II narcotics being seized.

On April 4, following the investigation, the accused, identified as Juan Manuel MATA BENAVIDES, was arrested. The investigation continues as detectives continue to identify the other individuals involved in the incident.

Arrested on April 4: Juan Manuel MATA BENAVIDES, 28, of 11251 Lady Jane Loop. Apartment 103 in Manassas. Charged with aggravated malicious wounding, malicious wounding by mob, malicious wounding, assault by mob, assault & battery, abduction, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possession of schedule I/II drugs. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.

Read the full April 12 report here.