LifeCare donates working ambulance to Brooke Point High School

Stafford County Public Schools press release: Brooke Point High School’s Community Health and Medical Professions (CHAMP) center is thrilled to announce the generous donation of an ambulance from LifeCare Medical Transport. This donation will enhance hands-on experiential learning opportunities for students interested in pursuing careers in healthcare and emergency services.

“As a company deeply rooted in serving our community, we are honored to donate this ambulance to the CHAMP center at Brooke Point High School,” said Michael Russell, LifeCare’s Director of Communications. “We believe in investing in the next generation of healthcare professionals, and we are excited to see how this resource will empower students to pursue their passions and make a meaningful difference in the world.”

The ambulance will serve as a valuable resource for students enrolled in the CHAMP program. Through practical application and real-world simulations, students will gain invaluable experience in emergency medical procedures, patient care, and teamwork. This hands-on approach not only enhances students’ technical skills but also fosters critical thinking, problem-solving, and communication skills essential for success in the healthcare field.

“We are incredibly grateful to LifeCare for their generous donation of an ambulance to our CHAMP center,” said Brooke Point HS Principal Joe Murgo. “This invaluable resource will foster the confidence and competence needed for success in healthcare and emergency services careers. Our students will be able to practice things like conducting CPR while the ambulance is actually moving. There really isn’t a better symbol of this important community partnership than an actual, functioning ambulance.”

The CHAMP center at Brooke Point High School is dedicated to providing students with unique opportunities to explore careers in healthcare and emergency services through mentorship and rigorous coursework. With the addition of the ambulance donated by LifeCare, students will have access to enhanced learning opportunities that will prepare them for success in their chosen fields.

“This ambulance represents more than just a vehicle; it’s a gateway to immersive learning for CHAMP students. By engaging in real-life scenarios and practical applications, students will not only refine technical skills but also develop critical thinking, teamwork, and communication abilities essential in emergency medical settings,” said Dr. Thomas W. Taylor, Superintendent. “We are grateful for LifeCare’s partnership and their dedication to supporting student learning.”