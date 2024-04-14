Prince William Chamber to host Valor Awards

Prince William Chamber of Commerce press release: The Prince William Chamber of Commerce is proud to be hosting the 38th annual Valor Awards on May 21st at the Hylton Preforming Arts Center. These awards highlight the dedication of these brave individuals and the work they do for the community. Award-winning NBC4 anchor Juliana Valencia emcees the Valor Awards for the third year.

The Valor Awards is a special event that honors first responders that serve the local community and go above and beyond to ensure the safety of others. “BFPE International is proud to support the 2024 Prince William Valor Awards,” said Michelle Thompson, Director of Marketing at BFPE International. “We are in awe of each Valor Award recipient; their dedication and selfless act of heroism is inspiring.”

Award recipients have been nominated by their respective chiefs and selected by a committee of colleagues and members of the business community. This year’s awards will recognize members of the first responder community in the City of Manassas, City of Manassas Park and in Prince William County.

This event is free, and it is open to all in the community. Attendees can expect to hear the inspiring stories of award recipients as they are recognized for their heroic actions. For more information about the event, visit the Chamber’s website at: https://bit.ly/4avWxRh or on their Facebook page at: https://bit.ly/43RlVik.