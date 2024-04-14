I-66 police pursuit leads to arrest





Virignia State Police: At 1 p.m., Sunday, April 14, Virginia State Police initiated a traffic stop on a Toyota Sienna traveling east on Interstate 66 at the 17-mile marker in Fauquier County. The traffic violation was for no state inspection.

The Toyota refused to stop, and a pursuit was initiated. The Toyota continued into Prince William County, eventually crashing on eastbound Interstate 66 at the 45-mile marker. The Toyota’s driver, an adult male, was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

An adult female passenger was also transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

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