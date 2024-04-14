Prince William

I-66 police pursuit leads to arrest

By Uriah Kiser


Virignia State Police: At  1 p.m., Sunday, April 14, Virginia State Police initiated a traffic stop on a Toyota Sienna traveling east on Interstate 66 at the 17-mile marker in Fauquier County. The traffic violation was for no state inspection.

The Toyota refused to stop, and a pursuit was initiated. The Toyota continued into Prince William County, eventually crashing on eastbound Interstate 66 at the 45-mile marker. The Toyota’s driver, an adult male, was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

An adult female passenger was also transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

More as we have it.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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