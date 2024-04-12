VA State Police offer safety course after death of five motorcyclists

VA State Police Motor Troops will conduct the safety courses.

Virginia State Police are offering a free skills and safety course taught by VA State Police Motors Troops. The announcement follows the death of five motorcyclists on VA roads this week.

Five Motorcyclists Killed on Virginia Roads This Week

Fairfax, Va. – Warmer weather traditionally leads to an increase of motorists of all kinds on the roads, especially motorcycles. With that increased traffic comes the increased likelihood of motorcycle and vehicle interactions. Virginia State Police is once again offering its “Ride 2 Save Lives” motorcycle self-assessment courses across the Commonwealth in hopes of making those interactions as safe as possible.

This week, five motorcyclists have been killed on Virginia roadways (one in Alexandria, three in Henrico County, and one in Campbell County). Virginia State Police is investigating two of them, including one that occurred Tuesday (April 9, 2024) on Campbell Highway in Campbell County and one that occurred on Interstate 295 in Henrico County. The Alexandria crash is being investigated by the Alexandria Police Department.

The “Ride 2 Save Lives” self-assessment courses allow current riders the opportunity to learn and practice rider safety, how to handle hazards, special situations, interstate highways, curve negotiation and much more. The courses are conducted by Virginia State Police Motors Troopers in a safe and controlled environment.

There is also a course available in Manassas (Northern Virginia Community College – Manassas Campus, 6901 Sudley Road, Manassas, Va., 20109) on April 20th. To register, and to find additional courses, you can visit virginiastatepolice.eventbrite.com. Space is limited and advanced registration is required. All participants must have a valid operator’s license with a Class ‘M’ endorsement, appropriate riding attire, and helmet and eye protection. Motorcycles must be street legal and helmets must be USDOT approved to participate in this program.

Additional courses are available through October.