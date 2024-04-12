Manassas City Police updates

Manassas City Police Department: *Update* 4.10.2024 at 4:37 a.m.

We were able to get the subject to come out and is in our custody for mental health review. All roads are open and the heavy police presence is gone. We thank you for your patience.

*Update* 4.10.2024 at 3:36 a.m. We continue to speak with a subject that refuses to come out of his residence. We believe the subject is alone. In order to keep the situation contained police have the area of Wilson Avenue and Weems Road intersection shut down as well part of Portner Avenue. Drivers please use alternate routes. We will update you on any major changes in the status of this investigation.

*Incident Alert* 4.10.2024 at 12:55 a.m. There is a high police presence for an incident at a single family residence on the 8900 block of Wilson Avenue. We ask that you stay out of the area while officers speak with the resident. We believe we have the situation contained to the residence. An update will be provided when one is available.