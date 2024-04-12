Coldwell Banker Elite Grand Prix Series anticipates 100,000th runner

On April 13, 2024, the 100,000th runner in the Grand Prix Series will cross the finish line. Stafford Hospital will host its Spring Fever 5K in conjunction with the Coldwell Banker Elite Grand Prix Series and Stafford Race Series.

The Grand Prix Series features 12 local races and has been running since 1994. Tamra Wheeler, Public Relations Coordinator for Mary Washington Healthcare, provided a press briefing noting Coldwell Banker has been the title sponsor for the series for 30 years. Wheeler said there have been 318 races, which have raised between $1.2 and $2.2 million for local charities and organizations.

The next event in the Grand Prix Series is a 5K in downtown Fredericksburg benefitting the Fredericksburg SPCA.

The Spring Fever race takes place on April 13 at 125 Hospital Center Blvd in Stafford. The Kids ½ Mile Fun Run takes place at 8:00 AM followed by the 5K Run/Walk at 8:30. Stafford County employees and school employees are eligible for discounts.