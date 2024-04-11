Jurassic Quest comes to Fredericksburg

Jurassic Quest press release: Jurassic Quest® has been thrilling millions of guests for over 10 years, and Fredericksburg-area residents will soon get the chance to walk among the nation’s biggest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs when it visits the Fredericksburg Expo Center on May 10-12.

Friday, May 10: Noon – 8 p.m., Saturday, May 11: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sunday, May 12: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

This three-day event transports families through 165 million years of the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods to roam among true-to-life versions of the creatures that once ruled the Earth.

Jurassic Quest is filled with hands-on activities, education, and fun for kids of all ages:

Lifelike, scientifically accurate dinosaur herd (some move and roar!).

Live dinosaur shows all day.

Some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America.

Interactive science and art activities, including a giant fossil dig.

Real fossil exhibit featuring T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn, and a life-size dino skull.

“Tricera-tots” soft play area for our littlest explorers.

Bounce houses and inflatable attractions.

Photo opportunities, face painting, and more.

Advance purchase online is recommended to ensure the desired date and availability at jurassicquest.com, or tickets are available on-site and include a 100% ticket guarantee that in the event of a show cancellation or postponement for any reason, ticket purchases will be automatically refunded for the full purchase amount.

General admission tickets include access to the dinosaur exhibits, arts and crafts activities, and dinosaur shows. Some rides and activities require activity tickets available on-site, or guests can upgrade to the Kids Unlimited Ticket (the best value for children ages 2-10). Entry is free for children under age 2. Guests can walk through the dinosaur experience at their own pace, and strollers are permitted. Socks are required for inflatable attractions. Some venues may have wheelchairs for use, but please get in touch with the venue in advance to make arrangements.

Tickets are available online (Standard, Senior, and Kids pricing available). They are located at Fredericksburg Expo Conference Center (2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway, Fredericksburg).

Learn more about what to expect at the event on their website.