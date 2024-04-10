Showers, storms possible | Prince William Parks and Rec sponsors our weather posts

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We will see varied weather patterns in the coming days, as outlined by the National Weather Service.

Currently, high pressure is positioned offshore and is expected to persist throughout the middle of the week. Meanwhile, a frontal system is on the horizon, approaching from the west. This setup could lead to sporadic weather conditions with cloudy spells and occasional sunshine.

As of late morning, bands of clouds have been observed stretching across the Mid-Atlantic region. These clouds have resulted in variable conditions, with some areas experiencing overcast skies while others enjoy clear, sunny weather.

Despite the cloud cover, rain chances are relatively low for most of the region today. Only a few showers or sprinkles are expected, primarily near a weak lifting warm front over northern and north-central Maryland. Some isolated showers may develop near and west of the Blue Ridge and Catoctin Mountains this afternoon, but overall, the day is forecasted to remain dry for most areas.

Moving into tonight, mostly cloudy conditions are expected, with the possibility of a couple of showers across northern Maryland or west of the Blue Ridge Mountains. However, the night is expected to remain predominantly dry for most of the area. Towards daybreak, some more organized shower activity may approach the Appalachians.

Looking ahead to Thursday, showers are likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 pm. The day will be characterized by cloudy skies, with a high near 70 degrees Fahrenheit. The chance of precipitation is 60%, with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except for higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday night is expected to bring showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 2 am, followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Patchy fog is also possible before 2 am, with a low of around 56 degrees Fahrenheit. The chance of precipitation is 100%, with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

As we head into Friday, scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecasted, alongside partly sunny conditions and a high near 70 degrees Fahrenheit. The chance of precipitation is 40%.