Virignia Public Schools Superintendent talks mental health at Grafton Village Elementary

Stafford County Public Schools press release: Dr. Lisa Coons, Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction, visited with students and staff at Grafton Village Elementary School (GVES) this morning.

During her visit, she engaged in discussions surrounding the importance of student mental health and addressing meaningful methods to battle chronic absenteeism, visited classrooms, and read Shelly Becker’s Even Superheroes Have a Bad Day to a second grade classroom.

Recognizing the pivotal role supporting student mental health plays in

fostering well-rounded individuals, Dr. Coons emphasized its importance in

addressing challenges such as chronic absenteeism.

During her visit, she interacted with students, teachers, and administrators, underscoring the transformative impact of positive mental health strategies in promoting academic success and overall student well-being.

For more information about Stafford County Public Schools please visit staffordschools.net.