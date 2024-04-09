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We can expect changes in weather patterns over the next few days as a frontal system approaches from the west, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

High pressure will persist offshore through the middle of the week, while a frontal system edges closer from the west. This setup will lead to increasing cloud cover across the Mid-Atlantic, with southerly flow contributing to unseasonably warm temperatures reaching well into the 70s.

As the warm front lifts through the area early Wednesday, showers are likely, along with the possibility of a few thunderstorms. While instability levels are expected to be limited, isolated thunder activity can’t be ruled out. Despite the rain, temperatures are not expected to change significantly on Wednesday.

Wednesday night may see a few lingering showers as weak upper-level energy moves through the region, but much of the night is anticipated to be dry.

By Thursday morning, rain chances will rise as the frontal system approaches. Strong southerly winds are forecasted ahead of the approaching cold front, potentially reaching speeds of 25 to 35 mph. While instability remains uncertain, the possibility of damaging wind gusts exists if storms manage to organize ahead of the main line of convection expected Thursday night.

Moreover, with a warm and moist air mass in place, the storms could produce heavy rainfall, leading to isolated flooding in low-lying areas.

The forecast for the region is as follows:

– Today: Increasing clouds with scattered showers likely after 5 pm. High near 78°F.

– Tonight: Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, becoming likely after 2 am. Low around 58°F.

– Wednesday: Cloudy with a chance of showers. High near 76°F.

– Wednesday Night: Cloudy with a chance of showers. Low around 60°F.

Residents are advised to stay updated on the latest weather forecasts and to take necessary precautions as conditions may change rapidly with the approaching frontal system.