Prince William County opens 2025 art grants

The Prince William County Arts Council announces that Arts Grants for Fiscal Year 2025 will open on April 11 at 9 a.m. and close on May 8 at 4 p.m.

Read more in a Prince William County Arts Council press release:

Prince William County Arts Grants is one of the ways the County invests in sustaining and advancing our diverse and inclusive network of arts organizations and artists. One hundred percent of funds flow directly to arts organizations and artists across the Greater Prince William, Manassas and Manassas Park areas.

All potential applicants must attend the Grant Workshop on Wednesday, April 10 at 5:30 p.m. at the George Hellwig Administrative Building, 14420 Bristow Road, Manassas.

Grant applications will open April 11 online at pwcartscouncil.org. Grants will be awarded to support arts organizations across the Greater Prince William, Manassas and Manassas Park areas beginning July 1, 2024. All grants are subject to funds available from Prince William County. Grant funds are not guaranteed to any organization. Grant usage covers July 1, 2024 through June 30 2025.

Please contact Janet LaFleur at [email protected] with questions.