Your solar eclipse viewing outlook | Prince William Parks and Rec sponsors our weather posts

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As high pressure gradually shifts offshore today, we can expect a return of warmer temperatures through mid-week, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service. The shift will be accompanied by the gradual build of an upper-level ridge, promising a respite from recent cool temperatures.

Today’s forecast indicates mostly sunny skies with temperatures soaring into the low 70s, offering a pleasant contrast to recent chilly conditions. However, the joy of clear skies may be tempered for some sky-watchers due to the anticipated arrival of high-level clouds, particularly around the time of a partial solar eclipse expected this afternoon. These clouds, though not expected to be thick, could obstruct views of the celestial event for some observers, particularly those west of I-95.

As the week progresses, the region will experience a gradual increase in cloud cover, with Tuesday bringing a chance of rain in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will remain mild, with highs reaching into the upper 70s, providing a taste of early summer conditions.

By Wednesday, the chance of rain persists, mainly in the afternoon, as the potent storm system approaches the area. Despite the increased cloud cover and precipitation chances, temperatures are forecasted to remain relatively warm, with highs in the mid-70s.

However, the warm and wet conditions are expected to be short-lived as the storm system crosses the region on Thursday. This system will bring with it a cold front, expected to pass through Thursday night, ushering in cooler temperatures once again. Residents should prepare for potentially inclement weather as the week progresses, with the possibility of rain and thunderstorms accompanying the passage of the cold front.