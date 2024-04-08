Hike data center tax rates? Supervisor Yesli Vega wants your opinion

Prince William Coles District Supervisor Yesli Vega (Press Release): The Board of Supervisors is currently working on the budget for the 2025 fiscal year. As part of these discussions, we are considering whether to raise the tax rate on data centers from the current rate of $2.15. Each raise of $0.05 generates approximately $1.8M. If we were to raise the rate to $3.70, it would generate approximately $55.8M in new revenue.

Below are options the Board may consider:

1) Leave as is ($2.15 per $100)

2) Raise gradually over next 4 years

3) Adopt higher rate now ($3.70 per $100)

For comparison, the tax rate on data centers in Loudoun County is $4.15, and in Fairfax County it’s $4.57.

Complete the survey now. This survey will be available until Friday, April 12. Thank you very much for your participation. Your opinion is greatly appreciated.

If you feel strongly about this, consider sending an email to the entire Board of County Supervisors by emailing [email protected]. You can also find a directory of phone numbers for each member of the Board on the county website.

Finally, consider attending one of the last few budget meetings on April 9, April 16, or the April 23 and speaking publicly. The last official public hearing is on April 9. You deserve to have your voice heard.