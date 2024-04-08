Black Rifle Coffee Company announces grand opening celebration

Mark your calendars for Black Rifle Coffee Company’s Grand Opening celebration on April 13.

Black Rifle Coffee Company, located on Route 17, has been open since Feb. 17. The veteran-founded coffee company offers drive-through and dine-in services.

Manager Ashley Jones said in an email that the community has welcomed the company with open arms and patience on their soft opening on Feb 17. She said the staff only had one week to train before opening and has become a great team.

Jones described the staff as “each other’s biggest cheerleaders, and they work together as one big team. We have hired people from multiple backgrounds, varying from construction to prior service members. They truly represent Black Rifle and its mission.”

On April 13, the store will open at 5:30 am and continue regular operations throughout the day. The celebration will begin at 8 am with vendors and visitors from Stafford County’s sheriff and fire and rescue. Black Rifle will also present a gift to Semper K9, a nonprofit organization that provides service dogs to veterans.

Jones encouraged local organizations to reach out to build connections for future events.

She said, “We hope to help grow and build Stafford County and…support all Military, Veteran, and First Responders in any way we can.” Black Rifle is located at 591 Warrenton Road in Stafford.