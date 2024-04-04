Scattered showers, thunderstorms to bring graupel | Prince William Parks and Rec sponsors our weather posts

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According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, we’re prepared for scattered rain showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, with some likely to produce graupel (snow pellets).

A series of reinforcing cold fronts is expected to push through the region tonight through Friday, bringing gusty winds and cooler air.

The near-term forecast indicates dry conditions early this morning, with patchy dense fog developing in a few river valleys. Cloud cover is expected to increase throughout the morning as a deep low-pressure system over the Ohio Valley moves eastward, reaching the area today and into tonight.

The combination of cold temperatures aloft, strong forcing for ascent, and steep mid-level lapse rates is likely to result in the formation of graupel during the stronger convective showers and thunderstorms this afternoon into early evening. While most graupel is expected to remain small, accumulation may occur in heavier showers or storms. Although unlikely, there is a possibility that graupel reaches sizes warranting a Severe Thunderstorm Warning.

Highs today are forecasted to reach the 50s, with upper 30s to 40s in the mountains.

The detailed forecast for today includes isolated showers between 11 am and 2 p.m, followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Some storms could produce small hail. Conditions are expected to be partly sunny, with a high near 59 and southwest winds of 6 to 13 mph, gusting as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected before 8 pm, followed by isolated showers between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Skies are forecasted to be partly cloudy, with a low around 36 and a west wind of around 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

For Friday, there is a slight chance of showers after 2 p.m, with increasing clouds and a high near 56. Northwest winds of 7 to 14 mph, gusting as high as 22 mph, are expected. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday night should be partly cloudy, with a low around 36 and a northwest wind of 9 to 11 mph.

Saturday is forecasted to be mostly sunny, with a high near 56 and northwest winds of 13 to 16 mph, gusting as high as 26 mph.