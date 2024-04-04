Service Authority begins annual spring water system flushing

Prince William County Service Authority: From late March until mid-May 2024, Prince William County Service Authority personnel and trucks will be at various locations throughout our service area to perform the annual water system flushing.

Crews will open fire hydrants in brief intervals to forcefully draw water through our network of pipes and dislodge sediments and minerals that may have collected during the year.

Customers may experience a brief period of cloudiness in their water as sediments are agitated in their local pipes. If this occurs, customers can run cold tap water for approximately two minutes until the cloudiness dissipates.

“Spring flushing” also includes a short-term change in drinking water disinfectants from chloramine to free chlorine, which may cause a slight chlorine taste and smell in the tap water.

“Scheduled system-wide flushing is a best maintenance management practice recommended by the Environmental Protection Agency and the Virginia Department of Health to protect water quality within the distribution systems,” said Jonathan Okafor, Deputy Director of Operations and Maintenance.

To view Frequently Asked Questions about the System Flushing Program, please visit pwcsa.org/water-distribution-system-flushing-program-faq. For updates specifying the areas and times where our crews are flushing, visit the Service Authority Facebook and X pages.