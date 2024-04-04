Prince William teacher leaves behind $1 million to county public schools

“Lillian Orlich, who served PWCS students for 64 years and passed away on March 7, 2024, left a $1 million donation to SPARK, the education foundation for PWCS. Known to thousands of students as Ms. O, Lillian Orlich is a true Prince William County legend in education. Orlich retired in 2017 at 89, after serving as a teacher and counselor. She spent all but three years at Osbourn High School in Manassas City and Osbourn Park High School in Prince William County,” the school division writes in a press release.