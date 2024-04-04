“Lillian Orlich, who served PWCS students for 64 years and passed away on March 7, 2024, left a $1 million donation to SPARK, the education foundation for PWCS. Known to thousands of students as Ms. O, Lillian Orlich is a true Prince William County legend in education. Orlich retired in 2017 at 89, after serving as a teacher and counselor. She spent all but three years at Osbourn High School in Manassas City and Osbourn Park High School in Prince William County,” the school division writes in a press release.
Prince William teacher leaves behind $1 million to county public schools
By Uriah Kiser
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I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!