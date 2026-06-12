Fridays at 5 Concert Canceled

“We are disappointed to announce that tonight’s Fridays at 5 concert with Delta Spur has been canceled due to impending hazardous weather conditions,” Prince William County Parks & Recreation announced. “The safety of our attendees, performers, and staff remains our top priority.”

The free outdoor concert series was scheduled for Friday, June 12, at Sean T. Connaughton Plaza in Woodbridge.

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