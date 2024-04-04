Occoquan to host 16th annual Duck Splash Race

On April 1, tickets go on sale online for the 16th Annual Occoquan Duck Splash Race. This year’s race will take place during the town’s spring Riverfest and Craft Show event.
Read more in the Occoquan Mayor’s E-Newsletter:
Join us on Sunday, June 2, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. to watch a thousand numbered rubber ducks drop from the Route 123 bridge on the Occoquan River and “race” to a pre-determined, but malleable, finish line.
“Adopt” a numbered rubber duck for $5 and if your duck finishes 1st you will receive a $500 cash prize. If your duck finishes 2nd through 5th you will receive a $100 cash prize, and if your duck finishes 6th through 10th you will receive a $20 cash prize.
You do not need to be present to win and all net proceeds benefit the 501(c)(3) organization Patriots for Disabled Divers, which uses scuba as therapeutic tool for wounded warriors.
For more information and to adopt a duck online go to occoquantourism.com. In prior years we have sold out, so don’t wait too long.