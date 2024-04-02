Grafton Village Elementary holds school-wide domino effect

The students and staff of Grafton Village Elementary School (GVES) have once again shown their

dedication to helping others through the success of their second annual cereal box drive.

Organized by the school outreach committee in collaboration with the GVES Parent-Teacher Association (PTA), this year’s drive surpassed expectations with overwhelming community support.

Read more in a Stafford County Public Schools press release:

Last year, GVES collected 1800 cereal boxes, setting a goal of 2000 for this year’s drive. With the combined efforts of students, staff, and the local community, that goal was not only met but exceeded.

“The drive kicked off slowly last week as students began bringing in boxes, but momentum picked up dramatically this week, especially with the timely cereal sale at the local Giant store,” said Annmarie Mulholland, PTA VP of Hospitality at GVES.

The PTA diligently counted boxes daily and released classroom counts, fostering a healthy spirit of competition among students. The winning class on each grade level will enjoy a Domino’s pizza party sponsored by the PTA.

Today, during a school-wide celebration, fifth-grade classes took the lead helping to place the boxes throughout the entire school building, spanning the upstairs hallway, winding down the stairs, snaking the main floor, all the way to an impressive corkscrew finale in the gymnasium.

Ms. Stacee Rogers, the school’s service employee of the year, initiated the domino effect, symbolizing the cascading impact of collective efforts. The fifth-grade students worked tirelessly alongside staff and volunteers to load each of the 2,000 boxes onto the large pallets, which will be picked up by the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank on Tuesday.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our community, students, and dedicated staff for their unwavering support and commitment to this cause,” said Michael Sidebotham, principal. “This drive exemplifies the spirit of generosity and compassion that defines the GVES community. Go Grizzlies!”

For more information about Stafford County Public Schools, or to apply for a vacancy, please visit staffordschools.net.