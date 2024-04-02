Double homicide shakes Prince William County: Two women found dead, suspect arrested in Shenandoah County

Two women were found dead in an apartment near Manassas.

The incident occurred on Porters Ridge Lane, in the Portsmouth neighborhood, behind Global Food, near Manassas.

Police discovered the bodies inside an apartment at 5:12 a.m. Both victims succumbed to gunshot wounds, sparking an investigation into the circumstances surrounding their deaths, according to initial information from county police.

Authorities swiftly moved forward with the case, resulting in an arrest made in Shenandoah County. Reports indicate that the suspect, in an attempt to flee the crime scene, resorted to carjacking a passerby’s car. However, their flight was short-lived as their vehicle malfunctioned while driving through Shenandoah County.

Law enforcement officials have emphasized that the incident does not appear to be random, indicating that there may be underlying motives behind the shootings.

Nine people have been shot and killed in Prince William County so far this year.

More as we have it.