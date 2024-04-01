UMW Theater selling season passes

The theater department at the University of Mary Washington announced its season pass sale. Passes cost $113, a $41 savings off the price of regular tickets.

“We can’t wait to bring you along on the journey that is our 2024-25 Season. We have so many engaging conversations in store—a reimagining of the haunting words of a young Jewish girl during the Holocaust, a group of earnest nuns just trying to do their zany and fun-filled best, a script-flipping tale of young women who question one of Arthur Miller’s greatest works, and the origin story of the boy who wouldn’t grow up told in a musical and magical way—this is a season you won’t want to miss!