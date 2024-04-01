Stafford names 2nd interim administrator in two years

Craig Meadows has come out of retirement to help right the ship.

Meadows, the second interim administrator in two years, will serve as the Stafford County Interim County Administrator starting Wednesday, April 3, 2024. He recently retired from Montgomery County, Virginia (Blacksburg-Christiansburg area), where he retired after serving as its County Administrator for 14 years.

Meadow’s appointment comes as Stafford County Administrator Randall Vosburg will resign tomorrow, April 2. He held the job for 20 months and did not explain his departure.

The county administrator’s office has had a revolving door since Tom Foley retired in 2020. Foley held the job for four years.

The Supervisors will approve the FY2025 budget during a public meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at the county government center, 1300 Courthouse Road in Stafford.

More in a county press release.