Reality TV star Nick Arrington to shop Potomac Mills mall

Nick Arrington, cast member of Bravo TV’s “Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard,” will appear at Potomac Mills Mall tomorrow, April 2, 2024.

A mall PR person writes:

“…fashion icon, reality TV star and Woodbridge local is returning back to his favorite local spot – Potomac Mills – for an exclusive meet and greet event on April 2, from 6:30 – 7 p.m. This special occasion not only celebrates the premiere of season two of Summer House Martha’s Vineyard but also pays homage to Nick’s enduring love for fashion, which blossomed during his childhood shopping trips to Potomac Mills with his mother.”

“Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard” premiered on on May 7, 2023. It is a spin-off of Summer House and follows a group of young Black professionals and entrepreneurs vacationing on Martha’s Vineyard.