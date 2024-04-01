MWHC donates over 450 Easter Baskets to needy children

Mary Washington Healthcare (MWHC) donated more than 450 Easter baskets to children in need. This annual initiative aims to ensure that children in need receive treat-filled baskets during this holiday season.

For the past 11 years, MWHC has partnered with social service organizations in Fredericksburg city, Stafford, Spotsylvania, King George, and Caroline counties to support those in need. Jennifer Maxwell, executive assistant of hospital operations at Stafford Hospital, has played a pivotal role in coordinating Easter basket drives across various departments during her seven-year tenure.

Rebecca Fizer and Laura Ward, from MWHC’s Administrative Professionals of Excellence (APEX) department, spearheaded the Easter basket collection efforts at the Mary Washington Hospital collection location.

Since the program’s inception, MWHC has collected more than 5,700 Easter baskets for distribution throughout Fredericksburg and the surrounding counties.