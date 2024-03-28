Spanberger holds press conference to tout $1.7 in transportation funding

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D) was in Stafford County on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, to tout her efforts to bring federal dollars to the district.

At a press conference at the county movement center, orchestrated by Spanberger’s office, said a county spokeswoman, Spanberger announced $1.7 million in transportation funding for the region.

Several public officials, including Delegate Josh Cole (D), Treasurer Mike Sienkowski (R), Stafford Supervisors Pamela Yeung, Deuntay Diggs, Supervisor Monica Gary, and BoardChairman Meg Bohmke, as well as Sheriff David Decatur, attended the event.

Spanberger’s office did not invite Potomac Local to the press conference. It is the second press conference held by Spanberger this month that we did not receive an invitation to cover.

The snubs come after Potomac Local pressed the congresswoman at a February 2023 press conference in Woodbridge, used to encourage federal officials to increase the Federal Government’s debt ceiling, when we asked her, as a House Intelligence Committee member and former CIA officer, what she was doing to ensure the safety of U.S. citizens while a Chinese spy balloon floated over the country.

Spanberger responded, saying increasing the Federal Government’s ability to spend money far outweighed the spy balloon concerns.

Spanberger seeks the Democratic Party nomination to run for Virginia Governor in 2025. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is also seeking the party’s nomination.