Virginia offering assistance with Baltimore bridge collapse

By Sarah-Roderick Fitch

(The Center Square) – Following the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is offering assistance to the state of Maryland.

The bridge spans over the Patapsco River and supports part of I-695, one of the major arteries around Baltimore.

Youngkin says he has been in contact with Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, who declared a state of emergency.

In a social media post, the Virginia Republican wrote, “I have spoken with Gov. Wes Moore this morning, and Virginia stands ready to assist and support our neighbor Maryland. Our prayers are with the families affected and the courageous rescue efforts underway following the tragic incident at Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge.”

A Singapore-based container ship rammed one of the support pillars, plunging the bridge into the frigid water below. Baltimore County Fire Chief James Wallace briefed reporters, saying two people have been rescued, with as many as seven people remain missing.

The tragic incident will likely have a mammoth impact on the region, including the Northeast corridor. The bridge carries traffic to and from the nation’s capital and Virginia.

With the container ship and remnants of the bridge blocking access to Baltimore’s harbor, one of the county’s major commercial shipping ports, there is no word yet where cargo intended for Baltimore will be routed.

It is possible ports in and around the Hampton Roads region may play a pivotal role until Baltimore’s harbor can be cleared.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said he is in contact with Moore regarding the incident and is offering federal assistance.

In a social media post, Buttigieg wrote, “I’ve spoken with Gov. Moore and Mayor Scott to offer USDOT’s support following the vessel strike and collapse of the Francis Scott Key bridge. Rescue efforts remain underway and drivers in the Baltimore area should follow local responder guidance on detours and response.”