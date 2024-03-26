Burnside Farms opens spring festival

Things are looking very spring-like here on Burnside Farm. Some beautiful tulips and daffodils are starting to bloom, and the attraction opened this past Sunday, March 24.

The tulip farm in Nokesville, often described as Holland in Virginia, allows visitors to stroll the gardens, picnic, take photos, and pick tulips and bulbs to take home.

Tickets are available online. Attendees must pre-purchase their tickets online, as there are no tickets available at the gate.

Most of the weekend tickets have already sold out. Prices range between $19 and $25 each.

Burnside plans to operate its spring festival until April 14. “If crop conditions are favorable to extend our season beyond April 14, we will release additional dates/tickets on April 11 at noon,” the farm posted in a press release.