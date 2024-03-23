Travel hot spots in the Fredericksburg District

I-95 Northbound and Southbound: Exit 126 (Spotsylvania): Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closures on both I-95 northbound and southbound starting at 9 p.m. followed by double lane closures at 10 p.m. between mile markers 125-126. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Construction of a new overpass of I-95 at Route 17 (Mills Drive).

I-95 Northbound: Exit 118 (Thornburg): Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Varying single and double lane closures at mile marker 119, just north of exit 118 (Thornburg), for maintenance repairs to the bridge over the Po River.

Exit 130 (Route 3) to Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton): Monday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Alternating lane closures on I-95 northbound in the through travel lanes and local travel lanes between exits 130 (Route 3) in Fredericksburg and exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) in Stafford. Various construction activities for the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.

Exit 130 (Route 3) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway): Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Alternating lane closures at mile markers 132-134 for barrier wall removal.

Exit 140 (Stafford) to 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville): Monday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure at mile 142 for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project. Construction of a noise barrier.

I-95 Southbound: Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway): Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure at mile markers 139-138 beginning at 9 p.m. until 10 a.m. the following morning, except for Friday morning, when all lanes reopen by 5 a.m. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension. Installation of a camera pole.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton): Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure at mile markers 135-134 beginning at 9 p.m. Double lane closures at 10 p.m. Two lanes reopen by 4:30 a.m. with a single lane remaining closed until 10 a.m. except Friday morning. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton): Monday – Friday, Midnight – 3 a.m. I-95 southbound off-ramp to Route 17 northbound toward Warrenton will close at this time for barrier removal. Click here to view the detour.

Spotsylvania County: Route 208 (Courthouse Road): Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Alternating single lane closure with flagging near Route 655 (Ridge Road) for guardrail repair.

Route 601 (Arritt Road): Monday – Tuesday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Mobile lane closures for eradication of pavement markings and painting of fresh markings, near Mica Mine Road.

Route 601 (Lewiston Road): Monday – Tuesday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Mobile lane closures for eradication of pavement markings and painting of fresh markings, between Lambs Creek Church Road and Worman Drive.

Route 620 (Spotswood Furnace Road): Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Alternating single lane closure with flagging near Route 616 (Ford Road) for guardrail repair.

Route 621 (Orange Plank Road): Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Alternating single lane closure with flagging near Route 3 intersection for guardrail repair.

Route 646 (Stanfield Road): Monday – Tuesday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Mobile lane closures for eradication of pavement markings and painting of fresh markings, near Log Acres Lane.

Route 719 (Days Bridge Road): Thursday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Alternating, one-way traffic on Days Bridge Road at the bridge over Lake Anna for maintenance. Automatic flagging devices will direct traffic through the work zone. Flagging crew members operate the devices, which can be adjusted to respond to congestion.

Route 1584 (Glen Eagles Drive): Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Alternating single lane closure with flagging between Hazel Court and Sawgrass Lane. Pipe replacement.

I-95 Southbound Exit 126 Off-Ramp and Route 1 Southbound

A second right turn lane is under construction from the I-95 southbound off-ramp at exit 126 onto Route 1 southbound. Route 1 southbound is being widened from the off-ramp to Southpoint Parkway with an additional turn lane. A second right turn lane is being added from Route 1 southbound to Southpoint Parkway. Traffic islands will be installed along Southpoint Parkway as a safety improvement to allow left turns into driveways but restrict through and left-turning traffic exiting from side streets. Additional right turn lane added to Southpoint Parkway to Route 1 southbound. Project completion in Aug. 2025.

A second right turn lane is under construction from the I-95 southbound off-ramp at exit 126 onto Route 1 southbound. Route 1 southbound is being widened from the off-ramp to Southpoint Parkway with an additional turn lane. A second right turn lane is being added from Route 1 southbound to Southpoint Parkway. Traffic islands will be installed along Southpoint Parkway as a safety improvement to allow left turns into driveways but restrict through and left-turning traffic exiting from side streets. Additional right turn lane added to Southpoint Parkway to Route 1 southbound. Project completion in Aug. 2025. Route 3 and Orange Plank Road: Utility relocation is underway ahead of construction to modify the intersection of Route 3 and Orange Plank Rd. to a new traffic pattern to enhance safety, improve traffic flow, and reduce conflict points. Project completion in spring 2024.

Route 17 (Mills Drive) Overpass Replacement and Widening: Construction started in Dec. 2020 to replace the existing two-lane interstate overpass on Route 17 with a four-lane bridge. Route 17 is being widened to four lanes until just east of the Hospital Boulevard/Germanna Point Drive intersection. A shared-use path, sidewalk, and pedestrian crossing equipment will be added as part of the project. Project completion was scheduled for late Feb. 2024. The project is now anticipated to be completed in May 2024.

Route 208 (Courthouse Road) and Hood Drive: Hood Drive is reduced to a single lane between Route 1 and Route 208 (Courthouse Road), carrying only northbound traffic. Southbound traffic should follow the posted detour along Courthouse Road and Route 1 southbound. New right and left turn lanes are under construction at an entrance to a future Veterans Health Administration clinic. Additional turn lanes will be built on northbound Hood Drive approaching Courthouse Road. A raised median on Hood Drive will separate northbound and southbound traffic between Courthouse Road and McGowan Drive. Additional sidewalks, crosswalks, and pedestrian crossing equipment will be installed at the intersection. Project completion in July 2024.

Route 606 (Mudd Tavern Road) Widening: Mudd Tavern Road is being widened to four lanes between I-95 and Route 1. A new secondary access route, Route 2092, will be built parallel to Mudd Tavern Road, and will connect with South Roxbury Mill Road and Dan Bell Lane. Project completion in May 2025.

Stafford County: Route 1 Southbound: Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. Single lane closure between Little Forest Church Road and Woodstock Lane. Utility work under permit. This work will be underway at this location on weekdays through early April 2024.