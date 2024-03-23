Diggs to roll out community servants at first town hall

Stafford County Supervisor Deuntay Diggs will hold his first town hall meeting on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at Stafford High School.

Diggs represents the George Washington District, said he’ll be joined by elected School Board member, Susan Randall, also of George Washington, as well as residents whom Diggs appointed to several county boards and commissions.

“I am delighted to introduce to you the esteemed team representing the George Washington District! Our inaugural town hall meeting is scheduled for March 27th at 6:00pm, hosted at Stafford High School in the auditorium. Your presence and participation are highly valued as we embark on this journey together. Thank you for entrusting us with the privilege to serve,” Diggs posted to Facebook.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. with opening remarks from Diggs, State Senator Tara Durant (R-27, Stafford, Fredericksburg), Delegate Joshua Cole (D-65, Stafford, Fredericksburg), Randall, and Dr. Brad Hatch from the Patowomeck Tribe.

After introducing the various board and commission appointees, Diggs will take questions from the audience until 8 p.m.

Diggs is a Stafford sheriff’s deputy, and the town hall meeting comes as five people who police said work for a Charlottesville towing company assaulted two cops at a south Stafford McDonalds and were set free hours later by a county magistrate.

Other types of crime in the county are up, too. Diggs’ boss, Sheriff David Decatur, said the number of police chases his deputies respond to in the county has increased, as local police agencies in Northern Virginia chose not to pursue suspects who are eventually stopped in Stafford.

Meanwhile, the Board of Supervisors is working to finalize its FY2025 budget, with final adoption expected next month. Supervisors have advertised a lower Real Estate tax rate used to fund county government operations, but tax bills are expected to rise due to higher home assessments, up at least 13% over the past two years.

School officials said the county’s budget is about $2 million short of what it needs to fund schools for the coming year fully.

Diggs was elected to replace Tom Coen, who served on the Board of Supervisors since 2018.