Dumfries Town Council reviews budget increase for FY 2025

In a recent presentation to the Dumfries Town Council, Chief Financial Officer Stacy Jordan unveiled a proposal for the town’s operating budget, marking a substantial increase from previous fiscal years.

The proposed FY 2024-25 budget is set to soar to $11 million, up from $6.9 million in FY 2021-22, signaling a significant financial commitment to advancing the town’s infrastructure and services.

The town is banking on revenues from The Rose, a gaming resort to open later this year. The driving forces behind this budget expansion encompass a range of initiatives aimed at enhancing various aspects of Dumfries’ municipal operations.

The 2025 budget begins July 1, 2024. The Town Council will hold a public hearing on the budget on April 16, 2024.

Among the key highlights outlined by Jordan during the presentation:

1. Implementation of Class and Comp Study: A comprehensive study will evaluate pay scales, job titles, and merit-based programs within the town’s workforce, aiming to ensure fair compensation and organizational efficiency.

2. Financial Advisory for Bond Rating: Collaborating with financial advisors to improve the town’s bond rating, facilitating access to crucial financing opportunities for future development projects.

3. Researching Funding Initiatives for CIP: We are continuing to explore funding avenues for the Capital Improvement Program (CIP), which is essential for infrastructure upgrades and community development initiatives.

4. Organizational Stabilization: Efforts to bolster the stability and effectiveness of the town’s administrative structure, ensuring sustained progress and service delivery.

5. Master Planning: Undertaking comprehensive master planning endeavors to guide Dumfries’ long-term growth and development strategies.

6. Enhancement of Recreation Department: Allocating resources to strengthen the town’s recreation department, mainly focusing on programs catering to the needs of children and youth.

7. Employee Benefits: A proposed 4% increase in benefits for the town of Dumfries TLC and healthcare employees, reflecting the town’s commitment to its workforce’s well-being.

8. Retiree Health Credit: Introducing a retiree health credit of .14%, aimed at providing additional support to retired town employees.

Despite the ambitious budget proposal, tax rates are anticipated to remain unchanged. However, property owners may experience increased tax burdens due to rising property assessments. The average home value in Prince William County has witnessed a 5% uptick over the past year, according to data from the March 19, 2024 Board of County Supervisors meeting.

In a notable exchange during the council meeting, Councilman Shaun Peet advocated for allocating $15,000 to support two organizations, Party Crank and Generational Ballers, citing their impactful mentorship programs that have helped members pursue higher education and successful careers. Peet and Town Manager Tangela Innis had not responded to a comment requesting information about what services these two firms provided to the town and when when we posted this story.

Discussions also arose regarding introducing a formal grant program for non-profit organizations seeking taxpayer funds. Councilwoman Monea Nickerson expressed disappointment at the low turnout of town residents in public budget meetings. Innis acknowledged the need for greater community engagement in municipal finance matters.

Sarah Romero documented this meeting.