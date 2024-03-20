Search for driver that struck 82-year-old pedestrian, car

Police said an 82-year-old man was maimed after a drunken driver collided with him in the street.

On Tuesday, March 12, at 7:55 p.m., police were called to Coverstone Drive and Aaron Lane near Manassas to investigate the crash.

The driver of a 2012 Nissan Pathfinder, later identified as the accused, was turning left from Coverstone Drive onto Aaron Lane when the vehicle struck an 82-year-old man who was attempting to cross the street, police said.

Emergency crews took the victim to an area hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. The accused fled from the initial scene before striking a 2013 Toyota Camry in the area of Sudley Manor Drive and Williamson Boulevard, leaving the car on its side.

The accused fled on foot before being located a short distance away and detained without incident. The accused and two occupants in the Camry were transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

On March 18, officers obtained arrest warrants for Miguel Angel Urquilla Cordova, the accused. According to a press release, the suspect left the hospital before police obtained arrest warrants. Now, they’re searching for him.

The suspect lives in the 7000 block of Margate Court, off Coverstone Drive, near Manassas. He’s described as Hispanic, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 180 pounds, with black bushy hair and brown eyes, and is unshaven.

He’s wanted for two counts of felony hit and run, one count of maiming while DUI, one count of failure to yield to a pedestrian, one count of reckless driving, and one count of no operator’s license

Identified:

The Pedestrian was identified as an 82-year-old man from Manassas.

The driver of the 2013 Toyota Camry was identified as a 26-year-old man of Manassas The passenger of the 2013 Toyota Camry was identified as a 28-year-old woman of Centreville.

All suffered injuries that appeared to be non-life threatening. Police did not disclose additional information about the maiming victim’s injuries.