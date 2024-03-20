Local musician Norman Voss of Fredericksburg takes center stage with Bret Michaels Band, nominated for CMT Performance Award

Once a teenager singing Poison songs in 1986, Norman Voss now plays bass in Bret Michaels Band (BMB). The band has been nominated for the Country Music Television (CMT) Performance Award for a collaboration between BMB and Chris Janson.

Voss hails from Northern Virginia and lives in Fredericksburg. His Stormin’ Norman band formed in 1997 and traveled the Northern Virginia area for years playing popular songs from the 1960s to today.

His band members have changed, with his wife, brother, and many friends playing alongside him. COVID helped boost the band’s popularity—bars, restaurants, and other venues with open-air stages sought live music to attract customers. The push for live music has continued, and Voss is encouraged by the local music scene and support for musicians.

He supported Huntley, the Fredericksburg native and recent winner of NBC’s “The Voice.”

For Voss, performing is a fun way to enjoy music with friends who have “known each other for decades.” Some of those friends helped connect him to the BMB.

In 2021, Michaels’ bassist of 20 years became ill shortly before a Virginia performance. Pete Evick, Michaels’ music director, BMB band member, and owner of the Shining Sol Candle Company in Manassas, contacted Voss to step in for the show. Many of Voss’s band members are longtime friends or high school classmates, so the first gig was almost a reunion of his old friends, Voss said.

Voss wasn’t particularly nervous – Michaels was the only person he didn’t already know.

Voss commended Michaels’ strength and dedication. “I really think Bret Michaels is the hardest working man in show business,” said Voss.

When the other groups on tour with BMB take the night off, Michaels plays more shows with his solo band. Michaels recently announced he plans to take more time off in 2025 and has also announced a Poison tour will be coming soon. Voss said, “He makes you want to push yourself harder…he’s someone who just helps the community, supports the military…[and] just pushes me myself to be a better person.”

Voss is known for being generous with his own time. He routinely visits senior centers and works with the homeless. He has been working with Alternative Paths Training School, a year-round school for children with developmental, physical, and emotional disabilities.

Seeing the impact of music on children in the autism program inspired Voss to write a song with the kids.“I think music is God’s gift, so if I can use that gift that I have with someone in need…then I’m going to do it,” said Voss.

“Humans are made to connect with each other. Let’s not put walls up. Let’s take that step forward to try and connect with someone today,” he adds.

Using social media, Voss shares his volunteer activities to encourage others to share their gifts. “I’m just playing three chords on a guitar and holding someone’s hand. Anybody can do that…” said Voss.

Voters can visit CMT to vote for BMB and Norman Voss for the Performance Award up to 10 times daily. Voting is open until Sunday, April 7, when the awards show will air on CBS.

Evick mixed and edited the audio for the CMT awards show. “It’s actually one of my proudest moments in my career,” Evick said.