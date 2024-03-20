I-95 E-ZPass lanes opened later than normal

Today, drivers bound for the E-ZPass Express Lanes in Woodbridge found them closed later in the morning than usual.

Lane closures related to the Opitz Boulevard girder erection project were extended until 6 a.m. At the start of rush hour, significant traffic delays were expected. Drivers were encouraged to use alternate routes if possible.

All lanes were reopened about 7 a.m.

Only one lane of traffic was open on the I-95 general purpose lanes, from mile marker 155, near the Dale City rest area to near Prince William Parkway. Southbound traffic had been diverted to the collector/distributor lanes at exit 156.

The Express Lanes from Route 17 to Prince William County Parkway were closed as part of the work to add a new ramp from the E-ZPass lanes to Opitz Boulevard, near Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.

The E-Pass lanes take drivers north to Washington, D.C., in the mornings. Then, each afternoon, they close the entryways into the lanes to allow a reverse flow of traffic and reopen the lanes for drivers headed from Washington to Fredericksburg.