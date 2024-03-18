Stafford residents will have a chance to weigh in on a proposed county government budget that would see the average homeowner pay $276 in Real Estate taxes next year, amounting to an average homeowner’s $3,866 Real Estate tax bill.

Supervisors will hold a public hearing on the budget at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at the county government center, 1300 Courthouse Road, Stafford. You can also watch the meeting here.

While the prosed rate is lower, tax bills would increase after property assessments jumped 13% on average for homes and 24% for commercial properties.

County documents state Stafford has one of the highest median household incomes among comparable jurisdictions and continues to see employment growth in our community. However, Stafford faces a fast-growing population. Stafford’s school division is projected to send the state’s second most considerable enrollment increase even as localities to the north lose students.

The Supervisors are a vital funding source for local schools. The county School Board adopted a $460 million operating budget for the coming year and needs $15 million more from the Supervisors to adequately fund the budget.

Under the Supervisors’ current proposal, the schools would see just $13 million.