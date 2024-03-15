Lawnmower sparks fire at Haymarket area home



Units responded to the 16300 block of Waterfall Road, near Haymarket for a report of a house fire. Crews arrived to find a fire rapidly spreading throughout the structure. Due to the volume of fire, structural conditions deteriorated quickly hampering fire extinguishment efforts. The incident location also required water to be shuttled in by tankers.

The Building Official declared the home unsafe to occupy displacing one adult. The Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed the fire was ignited when the occupant was operating a lawn mower that caught fire igniting vegetation before spreading to the home.

The Fire Marshal’s Office recommends vegetation capable of burning be kept a minimum of 3 feet away from a structure. This includes dried leaves, tall grass, and bushes.