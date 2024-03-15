Free ride over for EV drivers who charge up at county gov’t center

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors is poised to implement fees for electric vehicle (EV) charging at county-owned stations, marking the end of complimentary services for EV drivers. The proposal, set to be discussed on Tuesday, March 19, suggests a fee structure of $2 per hour for utilizing one of the five EV charging stations outside the county government center in Woodbridge.

The decision comes after five Level II Dual EV charging stations were installed in December 2021. These stations, operational since February 2022, have been available to the community at no cost. However, the planned introduction of fees reflects the need to cover operational expenses, including electricity costs and maintenance programs.

Under the proposed fee system, users will be charged $0.3 per kilowatt-hour (KWH), with an additional $2 per hour fee for vehicles remaining at the station after being fully charged. This extra fee, intended to encourage turnover and ensure availability for other users, will start accruing after a ten-minute grace period. However, at the upcoming Potomac/Neabsco Mill Commuter Garage, which is set to open in Fall 2024, the grace period will be extended to eight hours to accommodate commuter schedules.

The county states the per-KWH approach is the most equitable, aligning with industry-standard practices and ensuring fairness based on actual energy consumption. ChargePoint, the stations’ service provider, will collect fees directly from users, with the county receiving 10% of the collected fees for operational costs.

While the introduction of fees may mark a shift for EV users accustomed to free charging, it aligns with the county’s strategic goals of promoting environmental conservation and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. With the increasing popularity of electric vehicles and growing demand for charging infrastructure, the move is seen as necessary to support the community’s evolving needs sustainably.

As of December 2023, the County has incurred $12,000 in energy costs for the McCoart EV charging stations.