Denied by the Planning Commission, Parsons Business Park proposes changes for data center campus on Route 234; Decision expected Tuesday, March 19, 2024

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors will decide on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, whether or not data centers belong near Prince William Forest Park, the largest natural protected area near Washington, D.C. The server farms would be built on the east/north side of Dumfries Road (Route 234), east of its intersection with Independent Hill Drive.

The plan to build a data center campus on the property stirred interest and controversy within the community. If approved, it would be the first major data center project east of Manassas.

In a recent public hearing held on February 7, 2024, the Planning Commission made a significant decision regarding the future of Parsons Business Park. The commission recommended the denial of the Proffer Amendment, signaling a setback for the proposed rezoning of 90 acres of land.

The Parsons Business Park had previously been dedicated to selling topsoil and plants. The rezoning request aimed to amend existing proffers, increase the maximum height of data center buildings, and alter the base zoning designation to accommodate business and industrial uses.

Despite the plans, the Planning Commission stood firm in its decision to deny the rezoning request.

Following the denial, the Applicant, Parsons Business Park, LLC, responded by proposing proffer amendments to address concerns raised during the public hearing. These amendments sought to mitigate building height issues, environmental impacts, and design elements.

Key updates to the proposal included:

Clarification of buffer encroachments

Implementation of a 150-foot data center building restriction line

Reduction of building height to 85 feet in specific land bays

Enhancement of stream buffer width from 25 to 50 feet

Strengthening of provisions related to environmental impacts

Addition of sustainability measures

The Board of County Supervisors will hold a public hearing at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, at the McCoart County Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. Most of the county’s data center campuses are in the western areas, along Interstate 66 in Haymarket and Gainesville.

In December, Superviosrs approved the PW Digital Gateway, a soon-to-be sprawling data center complex on 900 acres next to Prince William County’s second National Park, the Manassas National Battlefield, site of the first major battle of the Civil War.