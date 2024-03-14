New dining options coming to Potomac Mills

Potomac Mills, Virginia’s largest retail, entertainment, and dining destination, announced the addition of several exciting dining options coming this year.

The new eateries feature food with Mexican and Middle Eastern fusion, Vietnamese cuisine, and a sub shop.

Coming soon this summer is Shawarma Taco, a Mexican and Middle Eastern fusion dining concept. This is the second location for the locally owned business, and it offers a tantalizing blend of flavors, where traditional Mexican ingredients meet the rich and aromatic spices of the Middle East in a selection of tacos, burritos, and bowls.

Notably, all meat served is halal, ensuring inclusivity and respect for diverse dietary preferences. It will be located in the Food Court.

Pholicious, another locally owned gem, has recently opened its doors in the Grand Court, offering visitors a taste of authentic Vietnamese cuisine. Renowned for its exceptional flavors and fresh ingredients, Pholicious has quickly gained a reputation for excellence, serving up not only the tradional noodle soup dish, but also other Vietnamese favorites including bahn mi, spring rolls, and bubble tea.

Firehouse Subs is also set to open at Potomac Mills this summer, offering its array of hearty subs. It will be located in the Food Court.