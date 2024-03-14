Prince William

Man dies after trailer rolled over him at county government center

By Potomac Local News

Authorities were alerted to an incident at the Prince William County Government Center located at 5 County Complex Court in Woodbridge on March 7, where a pedestrian was fatally injured. According to crash investigators, the victim, [Redacted at the request of the victim’s family], of Woodbridge, was involved in a collision involving a trailer in the parking lot at around 3:54 p.m.

Police said [the victim] manually moved a small trailer between vehicles when he stumbled and fell. Subsequently, the trailer continued its momentum, ultimately resting on [the victim’s] upper body and leg. Despite managing to free himself from the trailer, he suffered severe injuries in the process.

Emergency crews took [the victim] to a nearby hospital for treatment. Initially released a few days later, [the victim’s] condition took a turn for the worse, and on March 12, he succumbed to complications arising from his injuries sustained in the incident.

Local law enforcement confirmed that [the victim] was not a county employee, and the reason for his presence at the government center remains unknown.

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