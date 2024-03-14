Man dies after trailer rolled over him at county government center

Authorities were alerted to an incident at the Prince William County Government Center located at 5 County Complex Court in Woodbridge on March 7, where a pedestrian was fatally injured. According to crash investigators, the victim, [Redacted at the request of the victim’s family], of Woodbridge, was involved in a collision involving a trailer in the parking lot at around 3:54 p.m.

Police said [the victim] manually moved a small trailer between vehicles when he stumbled and fell. Subsequently, the trailer continued its momentum, ultimately resting on [the victim’s] upper body and leg. Despite managing to free himself from the trailer, he suffered severe injuries in the process.

Emergency crews took [the victim] to a nearby hospital for treatment. Initially released a few days later, [the victim’s] condition took a turn for the worse, and on March 12, he succumbed to complications arising from his injuries sustained in the incident.

Local law enforcement confirmed that [the victim] was not a county employee, and the reason for his presence at the government center remains unknown.