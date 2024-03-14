AWS to give $400,000 in grant funds for local projects

Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced the initiation of two AWS InCommunities Funds to support local initiatives in Caroline, Spotsylvania, Stafford, and Louisa counties. With a commitment of $400,000 between the two funds, AWS invites community groups, schools, non-profits, and other organizations to apply, starting April 1, 2024.

The announcement of the AWS InCommunities Funds coincided with a recent event celebrating AWS’s $35 billion investment in new data centers across the four counties. The event was attended by Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater, Chancellor of the Virginia Community College System Dr. David Dore, Germanna Community College President Dr. Janet Gullickson, and various state and local officials.

Shannon Kellogg, AWS’s VP of Public Policy for the Americas, emphasized its commitment to supporting local initiatives alongside its economic investments. The community funds, part of a broader series of outreach programs, aim to empower communities through skills development and support for local causes.

Through these funds, AWS will offer grants of up to $10,000 to back community projects aligned with themes such as STEAM education, environmental sustainability, and cultural heritage preservation. Additionally, organizations can seek funding to introduce successful community programs from other regions.

The application window for the AWS InCommunities Funds will be open from April 1 to June 1, 2024, with non-profit organization ChangeX overseeing the management and administration of the funds. Projects will be evaluated based on their positive impact on the community, emphasizing supporting underserved Virginia populations.

Earlier in January, the Stafford County Board of Supervisors approved a tax agreement with Amazon Data Services, expected to generate nearly $1 billion in county tax revenue over the next 25 years. In exchange for tax incentives, Amazon will invest $392 million into the county’s utility system, enhancing water infrastructure to accommodate the demands of data centers.

The first data center, approved for construction near Stafford Hospital, is projected to generate $252 million in taxes over 25 years. Additionally, plans for a second data center complex are underway, expected to contribute $782 million in tax revenue, according to county administrator’s office estimates.